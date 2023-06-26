Attacks on Sikhs: India summons Pakistan diplomat to lodge protest, seeks probe findings

According to sources, India has urged Pakistani authorities to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the acts of violence targeting the Sikh community and share the outcomes of the investigations. It has been stressed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minority groups

In response to the recent attacks targeting members of the Sikh community in Pakistan, India summoned a high-ranking diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to express a firm protest against these incidents.

According to sources, India has expressed deep concern over the occurrence of four incidents between April and June 2023 and considers them of significant importance.

India has called upon Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into these acts of violence against the Sikh community and share the findings of the investigations, sources said, adding that it has been emphasized that Pakistan must guarantee the safety and security of its minority populations, who continuously live under the constant threat of religious persecution.

To recall, an unidentified group of individuals shot and killed a Sikh man in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. This marked the second attack on a Sikh trader in the region within a span of 48 hours. On Friday, another Sikh trader named Tarlok Singh was also shot and injured by unidentified assailants, resulting in bullet wounds to his leg.

The victim who lost his life on Saturday has been identified as Manmohan Singh, aged 35. According to reports, Manmohan Singh was traveling from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban area of Peshawar, to the interior city when he was attacked by armed men near Guldara Chowk Kakshal. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The local police chief informed the media that Manmohan Singh worked as a Hakeem, practicing Unani medicine, and authorities are making progress in apprehending the primary suspect involved in the murder.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating these incidents, and while initial assessments suggest that these attacks on Sikh individuals in Peshawar may be targeted killings, the true motives will be established through thorough investigations. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is specifically probing the armed attack on Tarlok Singh, who was injured in Friday's assault.

Peshawar is home to approximately 15,000 Sikhs, primarily residing in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital.

Unfortunately, there have been several incidents targeting the Sikh community in Peshawar. In March, a Sikh businessman was fatally shot by unknown assailants in the city. Similarly, in September of the previous year, a Sikh Hakeem was also shot and killed by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.