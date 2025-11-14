Following Giriraj Singh's vow to remove 'Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators' from West Bengal, TMC's Shashi Panja slammed the remark as an attack on Bengal's identity and pride, stating that the people will answer in the upcoming elections.

TMC Condemns 'Attack on Bengal's Identity'

Following Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks that after the Bihar elections, the next focus of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be on West Bengal with target to remove Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators, Trinamool Congress leader and State Minister Shashi Panja said that this is a direct attack on Bengal's identity and the people will deliver the answer at the ballot box.

In a post on X, Panja said, "BJP4India has become a toxic factory of venom. Giriraj Singh has dared to brand Bengal, a state that has given India its Constitution makers, poets, revolutionaries, Nobel laureates, scientists, and social reformers, as a state of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. This is a direct attack on Bengal's identity, dignity, and civilisational pride. BJP cannot win Bengal, so it tries to defame Bengal. It cannot defeat CM Mamata Banerjee, so it tries to malign the people of Bengal. Their insecurity is showing, and they are lashing out like cornered, frustrated bigots."

"Bengal will not bow down to Hindi-heartland hatemongers who think they can spit on our soil and walk away. Bengal will not tolerate being reduced to a slur by men who have contributed nothing to this nation except communal poison. Every insult hurled at Bengal becomes the final nail in the BJP's coffin in this state. Count your days, BJP. Bengal will deliver the answer at the ballot box," she added.

Giriraj Singh's Remarks on West Bengal

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said that after win in the Bihar elections, the next target will be West Bengal. Giriraj Singh said, "Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, Bengal wali Didi agli baari Bengal ki hai kyuki waha bhi Rohingya-Bangladeshi ghuspaithiyo ko nikaalna hai."

Bihar Election Context

The trends in Bihar polls suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over 243 seats assembly. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). This may be one of the reasons for the specualted landslide victory of "Sushashan Babu" (Nitish Kumar).