ATM heist in Telangana: Thieves use gas cutters to steal Rs 29 lakh

Three unidentified thieves looted approximately Rs 29 lakh from an ATM in Telangana's Rangareddy district using gas cutters.

ATM heist in Telangana: Thieves use gas cutters to steal Rs 29 lakh anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

Rangareddy: Three unidentified thieves looted around Rs 29 lakh from an ATM under Adibatla Police Station limits in Telangana's Rangareddy, police said.
As per the police statement on Monday, the unidentified individuals used gas cutters to break into the machine and took around Rs 29 lakh in cash.

According to the police, on the intervening night of March 1 and 2, at around 2 am, Rs 29 lakh was stolen from the ATM in the Raviryal area.

To locate the culprits, four special teams have been formed. A case has been registered under the Adibatla Police Station limits, and an investigation is underway.

CCTV footage recorded three individuals using gas cutters to break into the ATM.

Further details awaited. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar anr

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH) snt

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)

'They asked about my final wish...' Shahzadi Khan's last call to her parents before execution in UAE anr

'They asked about my final wish...' Shahzadi Khan's last call to her parents before execution in UAE

Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody anr

Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody

Recent Stories

Meenakshi Chaudhary caught in FAKE NEWS controversy as AP brand ambassador; Here's what we know NTI

Meenakshi Chaudhary caught in FAKE NEWS controversy as AP brand ambassador; Here’s what we know

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check iwh

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar anr

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4 NTI

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon