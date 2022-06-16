Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra, locals rush to withdraw money

    Team Newsable
    Nagpur, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Surprisingly, when a man attempted to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, he received five 500-denomination currency notes from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

    To be sure, he repeated the process and received Rs 2,500 this time while attempting to withdraw Rs 500. This occurred on Wednesday at a private bank's Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Khaparkheda town, about 30 kilometres from Nagpur city.

    The word quickly spread, and a large crowd gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash.

    This continued until a bank customer called the local police rushed to the ATM, and shut it down. According to a police officer from Khaparkheda police station, they then informed the bank.

    Due to a technical glitch, the ATM was dispensing extra cash, he explained. 

    The notes of Rs 500 denomination had been erroneously stored inside the ATM tray intended to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination, the police officer said.

    No case has been registered thus far on this connection, he added.
     

