Atishi takes charge as Delhi Chief Minister, leaves Arvind Kejriwal's chair empty

AAP leader Atishi officially assumed the role of Delhi Chief Minister today, placing an empty chair beside her own to signify her continued allegiance to Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to the media after taking over the position, Atishi drew comparisons between her circumstances and the account of Bharat in the Ramayana, who reigned in Lord Ram's absence by placing his sandals on the throne.

“Today, I carry the same burden as Bharat did. Just as he placed Lord Ram’s sandals on the throne and ruled, I will govern Delhi for the next four months with the same spirit,” she said. Atishi predicted that the people of Delhi will vote Arvind Kejriwal into power in the next elections.

"This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal, and I am confident that in the February polls, the people of Delhi will elect him again as Chief Minister. Until then, this chair will remain in this office, waiting for him to return," she said.

On Saturday, Atishi was sworn in as the eighth and only third woman chief minister of Delhi, succeeding Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Five cabinet ministers, four from the previous administration and one new face, were sworn in beside her.

After Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation in response to the Supreme Court's interim bail judgement in the excise policy case, her name was put out as the potential future chief minister.

Atishi retained 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including education, revenue, finance, power and PWD. However, her cabinet got a new entrant as Mukesh Ahlawat took oath as a cabinet minister. He got charge of the labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments, while Gopal Rai retained the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.

Atishi, 43, is the youngest chief minister in Delhi's history. She is also the country's second woman chief minister, after West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. Her government's reign would be limited, with the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.

