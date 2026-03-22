Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the impact of the ATF price hike will be seen from April 1. The ministry is engaging with airlines to ensure safe operations amid Middle East tensions and to minimise impact on passengers.

ATF Price Hike Impact from April 1

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said the impact of the rise in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices would be visible from April 1. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, the minister said, "The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st."

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Amid regional tensions, the ministry assured that safe operations are a priority and that it is actively engaging with airlines to take feedback, as it is a "multi-departmental exercise". "We want to have safe operations, especially in the Middle East and all other people also," Naidu stated, emphasing that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, External Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas would engage in discussion to determine the best outcome. Naidu added, "The impact should not translate into operations or the passengers. That will be the intention of the Ministry, and we will engage positively".

Airlines Implement Fuel Surcharge

Meanwhile, driven by rising jet fuel prices from Gulf geopolitical tensions, Air India is implementing a phased, tiered fuel surcharge hike on domestic and international routes, while Akasa Air announced a new fuel surcharge on its domestic and international flights for bookings made from 00:01 hrs on March 15, citing significant aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a global energy supply disruption, affecting crude oil and gas flows through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Govt Assures Sufficient Fuel Supply

Earlier on March 12, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, informed the Lok Sabha on March 12 that the country is successfully navigating the major disruption in global energy supplies following the West Asia conflict. "India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

He assured the House that "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes "exceeding 100 per cent". (ANI)