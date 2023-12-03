Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi to celebrate at BJP HQ this evening

Assembly Election 2023: Following the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections, gaining control in three states, PM Modi will arrive at the party's headquarters in the evening.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday at 6.30 pm to celebrate the massive victory of the saffron party in three states' election- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Senior leaders will also participate in the victory celebration. There is a lot of jubilation and distribution of sweets at the party headquarters.

The Congress party suffered massive setbacks in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as trends reflected that the Grand Old Party may lose power in both states to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even in Madhya Pradesh, where the party was hoping to show incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the door, the Congress has failed to make an impact. The Congress party's only moment of glory was how it seemed to have toppled the government of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BJP, to the surprise of many, also took a lead in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. While early trends saw Congress ahead, a silver lining emerged for the saffron party as counting progressed.

As the votes were tallied for the assembly elections in the four states on Sunday, the trends displayed on the Election Commission website presented a mosaic that may bear the imprint of PM Modi. The patterns indicated a pro-incumbency sentiment in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh while reflecting anti-incumbency sentiments in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"People have blessed BJP in three states... endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and rejected the Congress' false promises," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said as counting day progressed and celebrations broke out in BJP quarters in several places.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party appears poised for yet another term in power, holding leads in 161 seats at around 1 PM, while the Congress trails significantly with 66 seats in the 230-member assembly.

As the Election Commission released the latest updates on the vote count, the BJP emerged as the frontrunner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress demonstrated strength in Telangana. This electoral landscape sets the stage for the much-anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha battle. The elections in these four states witnessed a predominantly bipolar contest, with the BJP and Congress engaging in head-to-head battles in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, southern Telangana saw fierce competition between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.

Hampered by infighting and organizational weaknesses, the Congress could not come close to its target seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The caste card also did not help the Congress. Backward tribal parties sided with the saffron party. The BJP's strategy of using the Modi effect as a campaign weapon without pre-announcing the chief ministerial candidates anywhere has been targeted. With barely five months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the resounding victory in the Hindi heartland strengthened the BJP.