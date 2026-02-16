Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said senior state BJP leaders are tasked with Lok Sabha duties in Assam, where the political climate is pro-BJP. He also noted party meetings and upcoming poll preparations for Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday said that senior leaders from the state have been assigned responsibilities for Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations ahead of upcoming assembly election in Assam later this year. The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the political atmosphere in the northeastern state is "completely in favour of the BJP."

BJP's Cross-State Election Strategy

Addressing reporters here, Sao said, "For the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the party has assigned Chhattisgarh leaders to 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. Tokhan Sahu, Vijay Baghel, OP Chaudhary, and I have been assigned one Lok Sabha constituency each. We have returned after a round of meetings and preparations. Now we are leaving for the second round of work."

Highlighting the impact of the "double-engine government" in Assam, Sao said that the "lives of the common people has been transformed" and environment in Assam is completely in favour of the BJP. "The atmosphere in Assam, the double-engine government, has transformed the lives of the common people. Assam is moving away from unrest and toward a developed state. Therefore, the people of Assam have benefited from the double-engine government, and Assam has progressed and developed. The environment in Assam is completely in favour of the BJP, and we are all working there alongside party workers," the DyCM added.

State BJP Organisational Update

He further informed that the state BJP unit is holding a key organisational meeting in view of upcoming party activities. "In light of the party's upcoming activities, the state BJP is meeting today. There's training for district presidents and other office bearers. This meeting will discuss upcoming organisational activities and how to proceed with new responsibilities," Sao said.

ECI's Electoral Roll Revision in Assam

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

Chhattisgarh Prepares for Budget Session

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary also emphasised the government's plans for the upcoming Budget Session of the state Assembly. "On the 23rd, the budget session is going to start. The budget may be presented on 24th February. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, our government will present the third Budget. The first Budget was dedicated to knowledge, the poor, widows and women. The second Budget was based on the strategy of progress 'GATI' (Good governance, Accelerating infrastructure, Technology and Industrial growth). This time, with a new theme and new vision, we will present the third Budget," Choudhary said.

He added that the upcoming Budget would align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. "Inspired by PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, our Chief Minister, to make Chhattisgarh a developed state, will make every Budget a step toward long-term planning." he said.