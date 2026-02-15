Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Dibrugarh, highlighting its strategic importance for Northeast security. Located near China and Myanmar, it signals India's readiness to face any enemy threats.

ELF Moran: A Strategic Asset for Northeast's Defence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the newly inaugurated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Assam's Dibrugarh will provide strategic security to India's Northeast and strengthen the region's defence preparedness.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma described the project as a "high-stakes project", one located 200 km from China and 70 km from Myanmar, noting that it sends a strong signal that India is prepared to face any enemy threats. "ELF Moran is a high-stakes project. It is a project which will provide strategic security to the Northeast. ELF Moran is located in a strategic location; it is 200 km from China and 70 km from Myanmar. In the presence of the Prime Minister, it has given a strong message that India is ready to face the enemy," the Assam CM said.

Designed for Emergency and Strategic Use

The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast India and was designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and takeoff of military and civilian aircraft during emergencies. It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast. Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

Broader Infrastructure Push in Assam and Arunachal

Sarma also highlighted that multiple strategic infrastructure projects are underway in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, including a rail line to Tawang, the construction of two highways, the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel, and a railway corridor beneath the Chicken Neck. "Strategic Infrastructures are going on in Arunachal Pradesh; the rail line will go upto Tawang, construction works of two highways are going on. After Arunachal Pradesh, Assam is a backup state, a strategic theatre. In case of war, Assam is very, very strategic. Moran ELF, the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel and Railway Corridor beneath the Chicken Neck. These are very important strategic projects," he added.

Historical Context and Modern Threats

Recalling the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state had been left exposed due to the lack of defence assets and noted that the government has since sanctioned and is implementing several projects to secure the Northeast against potential threats, including perceived threats during movements such as the CAA protests. Securing Assam and the Northeast, Sarma emphasised, remains a primary thrust of the central government. "Assam has seen the 1962 war. We don't have any assets at that time. We have backup at Tezpur, and we even had to evacuate Tezpur. The Government of India is developing numerous assets in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. However, during the CAA movement, there was an open threat of cutting the chickens' necks. So all these perceived threats have been taken into calculation and lots of projects to secure the Northeast have been sanctioned and are being sanctioned by the Prime Minister," he stated.

"Securing Assam, in the Northeast, is one of the biggest thrusts of the Narendra Modi government," Sarma added.