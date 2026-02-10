The Election Commission has published the final voter list for Special Revision 2026 in Assam, totaling over 2.49 crore voters for 126 assembly constituencies. The final count shows a decrease of 2,43,485 voters from the draft list.

Assam's Final Voter List for 2026 Published

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the final voter list for Special Revision 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list. According to the reports, the final voter list includes 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 third-gender voters.

Special Revision 2026 Timeline in Assam

"The integrated draft voter list for the Special Revision (SR) 2026 was published on 27th December 2025, and prior to this, a H2H verification drive was successfully conducted across the state from 22nd November 2025 to 20th December 2025. The period for submitting claims and objections was from 27th December 2025 to 22nd January 2026," said in a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Assam.

Revised Timelines for West Bengal Voter List

Earlier, the ECI revised the timelines for West Bengal's SIR, pushing the final publication to February 14, 2026. That order cited extensive enumeration efforts and polling station rationalisation requirements.

In an official order issued on Wednesday, the ECI stated that the extension has been granted, taking into account the large-scale enumeration work and the need for proper verification and rationalisation of polling stations across the state. Under the West Bengal schedule, Booth Level Officers completed house-to-house verification on December 11, 2025, while draft rolls were published on December 16, 2025. Claims and objections in the state were accepted until January 15, 2026.

ECI Urges Citizen Participation

The ECI has reiterated that all citizens are encouraged to participate in the SIR process actively to ensure accurate and up-to-date electoral rolls, which form the backbone of free and fair elections. (ANI)