Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the govt will intensify its fight against drug trafficking over the next 5 years. He launched a state-level campaign to dispose of seized narcotics worth Rs 472.51 crore, including heroin and ganja.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government will intensify its fight against drugs over the next five years. "The Assam government would adopt even more stringent measures against drug trafficking over the next five years," the Chief Minister said and appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation in the campaign.

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He further said that Assam has emerged as a transit route for heroin, methamphetamine and Yaba tablets smuggled from different parts of Myanmar to various states across the country.

Tackling the Transit Route Challenge

"The trend as a matter of serious concern. Taking action against major drug traffickers is highly challenging, as the principal operators often remain outside the country while engaging multiple intermediaries for transportation and distribution," the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that, if Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and West Bengal continue their coordinated efforts against drug trafficking and exemplary punishment is ensured for offenders, Assam can eventually cease to be used as a transit corridor for narcotics.

Directing Assam Police to take the strictest possible action against drug traffickers within the framework of the law, the Chief Minister noted that opposition legislators had also recently urged the police to intensify action against drug networks.

"Detecting drug trafficking is extremely challenging, as narcotic substances worth crores of rupees can be transported in a small concealed container. It is needed for greater vigilance by intelligence agencies, increased use of technology and active public participation," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of thoroughly investigating every arrested trafficker to identify the source of the narcotics and the intended supply chain. He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been making sustained efforts to strengthen inter-state coordination in the fight against drugs, leading to significant improvement in cooperation among states in recent years.

State-Level Drugs Disposal Campaign Launched

As part of the state government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the State-level Drugs Disposal Campaign at the 14th Assam Police Battalion campus at Doulashal in Nalbari district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated a secure drug disposal machine installed at the battalion campus with the assistance of the Central Government. He also formally commenced the disposal process by operating a road roller over seized narcotic substances.

Narcotics Worth Rs 472 Crore to be Destroyed

Similar drug disposal programmes are being carried out simultaneously across all districts of the state.

Under the initiative, narcotic substances worth Rs 472.51 crore seized by Assam Police, including heroin, ganja, cough syrup, tablets and capsules, opium, morphine and cocaine, will be disposed of.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that over the past five years, the state government has been seizing narcotic substances worth several hundred crore rupees every year, while courts have convicted and sentenced many persons involved in drug trafficking. He said that the government has been periodically disposing of seized narcotic substances in public to send a strong message to drug traffickers.

The Chief Minister stated that it would take around 10 days to dispose of narcotic substances worth Rs 472.51 crore. He said that the Central Government had provided a specialised machine for the safe disposal of narcotic substances and that it was being used for the first time at Doulashal.

He informed that the disposal campaign would cover 58.88 kg of heroin, nearly 38,000 kg of ganja, around 2.29 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 39 kg of morphine, approximately 18.71 lakh methamphetamine and Yaba tablets, nearly 4.97 lakh tablets and capsules, besides several other narcotic substances.

Past Actions and Political Consensus

Dr Sarma said that during the last five years, 3,300 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while Assam Police has so far seized narcotic substances worth Rs 3,227 crore.

Referring to the recent discussion on drugs in the Assam Legislative Assembly, he said that members from both the ruling and opposition benches had advocated stricter action against drug trafficking. In line with this consensus, the state government has launched the centrally coordinated Drugs Disposal Campaign from Doulashal.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and several senior officers of Assam Police were present on the occasion.