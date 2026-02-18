Assam Rifles conducted major anti-narcotics operations, seizing heroin worth Rs 4.05 crore in Cachar, Assam. In Manipur, they destroyed 22 acres of illicit poppy cultivation and busted a Rs 2.9 crore cigarette smuggling ring.

Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Cachar

Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Cachar Police based on information about the trafficking of drugs in Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual who was transporting heroin worth Rs 4.05 Crores via Silchar Bypass near Maharpur late at night on February 17. The apprehended individual, along with the seized vehicle, has been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East). Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking.

Illicit Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Manipur

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles launched a joint anti-narcotics operation along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Sehjang, in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday (February 17). The operation involved area domination and systematic search of suspected cultivation sites. During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected illicit poppy cultivation spread over 22 acres, which was destroyed. The destroyed cultivation had the potential to yield about 160 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth multiple crores, thereby dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region, according to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

Additionally, three makeshift huts were also found in the vicinity of the cultivation area and were demolished.

Cigarette Smuggling Ring Busted

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on State Highway-06 in Noney, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs regarding cigarette smuggling. During the operation, a vehicle moving from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi was intercepted and subjected to a detailed check. The seized consignment, valued at ₹2.9 crore, along with the vehicle, has been handed over for further legal proceedings. Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with the seizure. (ANI)