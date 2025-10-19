Assam Rifles recovered a large quantity of war-like explosives in Mizoram’s Champhai district. Acting on intelligence inputs, the forces intercepted a vehicle in Vaphai, seizing 5,800 gelignite rods, 10,500 meters of cordtex, and 6,000 detonators.

Assam Rifles recovered war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Vaphai, Champhai District and apprehended two individuals.A release said that based on specific intelligence regarding the transhipment of a large quantity of war-like stores, Assam Rifles launched an operation on October 17 in Vaphai, Champhai District.

During early hours on October 18, the team tried to stop a Camper vehicle and on being challenged to stop the individuals attempted to flee but were apprehended after a pursuit. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5800 pieces of gelinite rods, 10,500 meters of cordtex and 6000 pieces of detonators.

The individuals transporting the explosives were identified as Lalrinsanga and Vanlalliana. The recovered war-like stores, along with the apprehended individuals, were handed over to Dungtlang police station for further investigation.

Earlier, in an another incident against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Department and Government Railway Police (GRP), seized a huge consignment of illegal pharmaceutical drugs at Jirania Railway Station, West Tripura on October 16, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team conducted a thorough search of a cargo train stationed at the railway yard and recovered 90,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup, commonly misused as a narcotic substance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the illegal market. The seized items were found unclaimed and hidden alongside the cargo. The consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Assam Rifles, in coordination with other enforcement agencies, continues to remain vigilant and committed to curbing the menace of drug trafficking in Northeast and safeguarding the region from illegal activities.

