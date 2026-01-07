Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized counterfeit cigarettes worth ₹34 lakh from a Silchar godown. In a separate operation in Mizoram, the force also recovered 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 33.186 crore.

Counterfeit Cigarettes Seized in Silchar

The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department in Silchar, recovered counterfeit cigarettes worth ₹34 lakh from a godown on Tuesday.

According to the Assam Rifles statement, the consignment was being transported via Silchar for further distribution of the items in the state.

The Assam Rifles said that, along with the Customs Department, they have been at the forefront of operations against counterfeit goods in the region, conducting regular drives to disrupt and dismantle counterfeit networks. The force added that this seizure marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to combat counterfeit goods trafficking.

Major Drug Bust in Mizoram

Earlier, the Assam Rifles recovered 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore in Mizoram.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the Indo-Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with the Mizoram Police in the Kaifang area of Saitual district, Mizoram, according to an official press release.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected near the suspected location. Later, a swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore. The seized contraband and a vehicle were handed over to Mizoram Police, Saitual, for detailed investigation and further legal action. (ANI)