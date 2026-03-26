Congress appointed six AICC observers for the 2026 Assam polls. State chief Gaurav Gogoi condemned the burning of a newspaper, blaming CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for creating a hostile media environment and alleging a 'planned attack' on the press.

Congress Appoints Observers for 2026 Polls

The Congress appointed a team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026. In an official press release, the party said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of six observers with immediate effect. The appointed observers include Ashok Singh, Vinod Verma, Anirudh Singh, Virendra Rathore, Yogesh Dixit, and Aditya Sharma. The move comes as Congress intensifies preparations for the electoral battle in Assam, where it aims to challenge the incumbent BJP-led NDA government.

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Gogoi Slams CM Sarma Over Attack on Media

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Assamese newspaper Asomiya Pratidin in Sivasagar, holding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responsible for the incident.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Khanapara, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister has created a hostile environment for the media in the state. "The responsibility for today's incident must be borne by Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. He has consistently targeted certain media houses, portraying them as villains and vitiating the atmosphere," Gogoi said.

He accused the BJP leadership of repeatedly targeting journalists, alleging instances of threats, assaults, and even police action, including the use of tear gas against media personnel.

'Planned and Systemic Attack'

Describing the Sivasagar incident as a "planned and systemic attack," Gogoi claimed that such actions reflect a broader pattern of intimidation against the press. He further criticised the Chief Minister's response, stating that it lacked seriousness and failed to uphold democratic values.

"A Chief Minister who has taken oath under the Constitution witnessed an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy but did not outline any action within 24 hours," he said.

Allegations Over BJP Ticket Distribution

Gogoi also targeted the BJP over ticket distribution, alleging that individuals linked to illegal syndicates have been given prominence, sidelining senior leaders.

Referring to a recent opposition unity rally in Sarbhog, he said the campaign would intensify in the coming days despite the limited time provided by the Election Commission.

Assam Election Schedule

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 for its 126-member Assembly, with counting scheduled for May 4.