Congress's six-party alliance in Assam is confident of winning 70-75 seats, dismissing exit polls. Leaders expressed a lack of faith in the Election Commission and have urged workers to be cautious during the May 4 vote counting process.

Congress election in-charge in Assam Jitendra Singh has said that the constituents of the six-party alliance will be cautious during the counting process on May 4 and expressed confidence that they will defeat the BJP-led NDA and get 70-75 seats. A meeting was held of the six opposition parties that fought the polls together.

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Jitendra Singh said "somewhere" there is lack of faith in the Election Commission. The Congress leader said exit polls cannot be accurate in Assam. "In the discussion that took place in the meeting today, it was specifically discussed that we have to be cautious in the counting because somewhere or the other we and the public do not have faith in the Election Commission... Exit polls can never be accurate in Assam because everyone is living under fear... We have conducted a survey... Our alliance will secure around 70-75 seats."

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Sunday expressed confidence that Congress and its allies will form the government in Assam with "at least 70 seats", claiming that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will be voted out of power. "We will win the polls. We are fully prepared. We will win at least 70 seats," Gogoi told ANI.

Congress stitched a six-party alliance, which included the Raijor Dal, to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam.

Exit polls have projected that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will retain Assam.

Congress candidate from Dispur Assembly constituency, Meera Borathakur Goswami, said she does not trust exit polls and urged party workers to closely monitor the counting process. "We have never seen exit polls turn out to be correct. All our candidates and counting agents must keep an eye on their respective EVMs. We need to focus on the counting," she said.

"I believe that this time the people have given a mandate against the BJP, and for sure Gaurav Gogoi will become the Chief Minister, and Dispur's mandate will also come in favour of Congress," she added.

Congress Alleges Electoral Malpractice

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi also launched a sharp attack on the BJP accusing it of electoral malpractices. He also raised questions on role of the Election Commission. "Here in Assam, we are witnessing this across various polling booths: BJP workers are present not only inside the strong rooms but were also present earlier while the voting was still underway. The crucial question is: what exactly is the Election Commission doing? This poses a grave threat to democracy," he said.

"We, the opposition parties, are repeatedly raising this issue. And it is clear that the BJP cannot win the elections on the basis of its work. They want to save themselves through theft," he added.

Exit Polls Project BJP-Led NDA Victory

In Assam, exit polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats. JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

Votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)