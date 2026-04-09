The BJP in Assam thanked the public for a massive 84.42% voter turnout in the Assembly polls. The party views this as a sign of unyielding faith in democracy and a commitment to shaping the state's future, aspiring for a third consecutive mandate.

BJP Hails Record Voter Turnout

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Thursday expressed deep gratitude to the public for their participation in the Assembly polls, as the state recorded a massive estimated voter turnout of 84.42%.

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According to the BJP, the impressive turnout is a testament to the people's unyielding faith in democratic ideals and their unwavering commitment to shaping Assam's destiny.

Youth Participation Signals New Era

The party said that the enthusiastic participation of young voters in the Assam election reflects the emergence of a politically conscious and forward-looking generation. BJP asserted that its involvement heralds a new era of participative democracy, strengthening the very foundations of the country.

Election by the Numbers

It further said that a total of 31,890 polling stations were prepared to facilitate this massive democratic exercise, enabling the electorate to determine the fate of 722 candidates. Among them, 211 candidates represented national parties, 116 represented regional parties, 137 were from registered unrecognised parties, and 258 candidates contested as independents. Notably, 60 women candidates also contested, which, as per the BJP reflects the growing inclusivity and empowerment within the democratic framework.

Gratitude to Election Officials

BJP also expressed its gratitude to the Election Commission, polling officials, and security personnel for conducting the elections in a peaceful, transparent, and efficient manner.

A Mandate for Good Governance

The party said that this overwhelming participation sends a clear and powerful message that the people of Assam are resolute, vigilant, and deeply committed to safeguarding democratic values while steering the state towards progress, stability, and development.

The party mentioned that as the BJP-led NDA aspires for a third consecutive mandate, this historic turnout stands as a beacon of the people's trust in good governance and decisive leadership. (ANI)