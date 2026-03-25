Following scrutiny for the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, nominations of 776 candidates were found valid for 124 constituencies. Scrutiny for 2 seats is pending. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has filed his nomination from the Jorhat constituency.

Nomination Scrutiny for Assam Assembly Polls

The nomination papers of 776 candidates were found valid for 124 assembly constituencies in Assam following a state-wide scrutiny process conducted, officials said.

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According to the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, the evaluation of papers for the two remaining seats, Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajul has been deferred to Wednesday morning.

According to the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, the scrutiny of nomination papers for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, 2026, was conducted. However, out of 126 constituencies, scrutiny has been concluded for 124 constituencies. Scrutiny for 24 Barpeta SC and 65 Dhekiajuli are adjourned till 11 am, 25th March 2026.

The nominations of 776 candidates of 124 constituencies have been found valid. A total of 815 candidates had filed 1389 nominations for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, 2026 The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26, 2026 upto 3 pm.

The deadline for filing nominations for the Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections ended on Monday, as politics in the States and Union Territory heat-up.

Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination from Jorhat

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination as the Indian National Congress candidate, supported by alliance partners, from the 100 No. Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency. Accompanied by supporters, he held a grand rally at the office of the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner to submit his nomination papers, according to a release.

Before filing his nomination, Gogoi paid tribute at his residence in Jorhat to his father, former Chief Minister of Assam, the late Tarun Gogoi, and his grandparents, and reaffirmed his commitment to follow their ideals, principles, and path of public service.

Carrying the message of communal harmony, unity, and humanity, he also visited a gurdwara, temple, namghar, mosque, and church in Jorhat to seek blessings.

Election Schedule and Political Landscape

Polling for Assam elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly, where the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term. (ANI)