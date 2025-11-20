Assam Police illuminated its buildings, including the DGP office, in blue for World Children's Day as part of the 'Go Blue' campaign. This initiative, under the Sishu Mitra Programme, symbolises their commitment to protecting children's rights.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh on Thursday ceremonially illuminated the Assam Police Headquarters in Blue light, in the presence of senior officers and staff of the Assam Police Headquarters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam Police 'Go Blue' for Children's Rights

As part of the global celebration of World Children's Day on November 20, all major infrastructure and buildings of the Assam Police, including the DGP Office, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, all SSP Offices, and Police Stations across the State, were illuminated in blue. "This striking visual display formed part of the worldwide 'Go Blue' campaign, symbolising solidarity with children and a commitment to upholding their rights. This initiative is organised under the aegis of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, anchored by the Assam Police in partnership with UNICEF and UTSAH, one of the largest Child-friendly Policing Programmes in India," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said.

A Commitment During Child Rights Week

Harmeet Singh, Director General of Police, Assam, highlighted the significance of this initiative within the State's flagship Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme. "Every year, from November 14 to November 20, we observe Child Rights Week through a series of activities aimed at reinforcing our dedication to protecting and promoting Children's Rights," he said. He further said that illuminating all Assam Police buildings in blue on November 20 marks the culmination of this weeklong programme and serves as a public declaration of our commitment.

The Global 'Go Blue' Campaign

The "Go Blue" campaign encourages governments, organisations, and communities around the world to light up landmarks and public spaces in blue on World Children's Day. The colour blue represents a dedication to a world where every child is safe, healthy, educated, and loved. The campaign aims to raise global awareness about children's rights and to inspire collective action to ensure every child's well-being.

World Children's Day is a globally recognised occasion to advocate for children's rights and wellbeing, reminding societies everywhere of the importance of nurturing and protecting the next generation. Assam Police's visible commitment underscores their critical role in promoting a safe and supportive environment for children across Assam. (ANI)