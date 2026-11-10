Barpeta Police have arrested three individuals operating a sophisticated phishing syndicate in Assam, using stolen identity documents to siphon funds, echoing the tactics of Jharkhand's infamous Jamtara digital fraud networks.

Barpeta Police Busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate

In a chilling echo of Jharkhand’s infamous Jamtara phishing syndicates, a quiet, organised web of digital deception has been operating from the bylanes of Assam’s Barpeta district, weaponising stolen identities, mule bank accounts, and targeted financial strikes in what local observers and investigators increasingly view as a coordinated module of economic sabotage and ‘Cyber Jihad’.

The lid blew off this clandestine syndicate after a single distress email landed at the Barpeta Police Station. The complainant, Diganta Das, watched helplessly as Rs 99,000 vanished from his hard-earned bank savings without warning. Acting swiftly, Barpeta Police registered a case and launched a technical manhunt, tracing the digital breadcrumbs back to a local triad operating right under the jurisdiction of Barpeta Police Station.

Arrests and Modus Operandi Revealed

In a series of coordinated raids across different pockets of Barpeta, police cornered and arrested three key operatives: Hamidul Khan, Majidur Rahman, and Muzammil. Behind the façade of ordinary locals, interrogation revealed a textbook Jamtara-style modus operandi combined with a calculated network of "mule account" harvesting. The operatives admitted to prowling villages and neighbourhoods to harvest sensitive identity documents—specifically Aadhaar and PAN cards—from unsuspecting citizens. Using these stolen identities as shields, the gang opened proxy bank accounts to siphon, layer, and route illicit funds extracted from victims like Diganta Das, leaving innocent document holders exposed while the masterminds pocketed the loot.

Official Statement from Barpeta Police

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Barpeta, Samiran Baishya confirmed that the arrested trio is only the tip of the iceberg and that interrogations are underway to dismantle the entire syndicate. "We received an email from Diganta Das regarding a cyber financial fraud in his bank account, following which we registered Barpeta PS Case No. 441/26 and investigated the whole process. Interestingly, we identified three cyber fraudsters from different areas under Barpeta PS and arrested them. During interrogation, they revealed that they used fraudulent means to defraud Diganta Das and siphoned Rs 99,000 illegally from his account. Presently, Hamidul Khan, Majidur Rahman, and Muzammil are in police custody, and we are tracking down the other individuals involved in this network," ASP Baishya told ANI.

Highlighting how the syndicate preys on the gullibility of locals to build its financial infrastructure, ASP Baishya issued an urgent warning across the district against the rampant harvesting of identity documents. "My earnest request to the public across Barpeta district is: please do not provide your personal information like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or any other documents to anyone. Cyber fraudsters are roaming here and there specifically to collect such documents so that they can open bank accounts and use them for illegal means. Before handing over any document, please verify thoroughly; otherwise, these cyber criminals will misuse your identity and your bank account," he added.

As Hamidul, Majidur, and Muzammil remain behind bars undergoing intensive questioning, Barpeta Police are now digging deeper into the money trail to uncover how many more accounts were compromised and where the siphoned funds were ultimately funnelled. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)