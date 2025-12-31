An Assam opposition delegation will meet the Governor over the West Karbi Anglong violence that killed two people. They will submit a memorandum alleging government failure, demanding compensation for victims, and calling for a detailed inquiry.

Opposition Seeks Governor's Intervention

Following an on-the-spot inquiry into the violent incidents that occurred in West Karbi Anglong district, a delegation of opposition political parties in Assam will meet the Governor on Wednesday, December 31, and submit a memorandum, the release said. This was informed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saikia stated that the Governor's appointment has been sought for 4 PM and alleged that the government has failed to control the law and order situation, as a result of which two persons lost their lives in Kheroni, and several others were injured. He said that demands will be raised for providing compensation as per rules to the families of the deceased and injured, and for conducting an inquiry into the losses caused by the violent incidents and extending relief to the affected persons.

The joint delegation included Congress MLAs Shivamani Bora, Bhaskar Baruah, Diganta Barman, Wajed Ali Choudhury, Nurul Huda, Rashid Mandal, Rakibuddin Ahmed, Pradip Sarkar; CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar; Raijor Dal MLAs Akhil Gogoi; senior AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan; senior Congress leaders Pradyut Bhuyan, Ghana Chetia, Nasir Khan, Raman Jha, Suman Kalyan Bora; West Karbi Anglong District Congress President Augustine Inghi; senior Congress spokesperson Rupak Das; Cherisma Rongpipi; Raijor Dal leader Russell Hussain; and CPI(ML) leader Bibek Das.

'Divide and Rule' Policy Alleged

After the visit, the joint delegation alleged that there was a political conspiracy behind the incident. The opposition parties stated that the policy of "divide and rule" was being pursued by creating divisions between hills and plains and among different communities and tribes solely for vote-bank interests.

Meanwhile, interacting with the media, members of the joint delegation said that while the BJP demands President's Rule over even minor incidents in West Bengal, it has not taken any concrete steps despite Assam being engulfed in violence. They alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council have completely failed to handle the situation.

Saikia Alleges Widespread Corruption

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia further stated that widespread irregularities and rampant corruption by the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, have led to an anarchic situation in the district.

He added that the PGR-VGR land issue must be examined in detail while carrying out evictions, and that the incident of arson at Tuliram Ronghang's residence, as well as the subsequent demolition of the house by bulldozers by members of Ronghang's family, should also be brought under the purview of the investigation. (ANI)