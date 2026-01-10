Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 2nd Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave in Guwahati, highlighting the need to strengthen patient care and infrastructure for a resilient Northeast, guided by a patient-centric approach.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday inaugurated the 2nd Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave in Guwahati. The conclave was organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), North East Chapter, on a theme "Strengthening Patient Care and Infrastructure for a Resilient Northeast."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor Emphasises Health as a Constitutional Responsibility

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "It was a matter of great pleasure to participate in a programme devoted to strengthening the healthcare sector. "In India's rich tradition, health has always been accorded the highest priority, and a healthy individual always forms the basis of a healthy society and, in turn, a healthy nation", he added.

The Governor emphasised that healthcare goes far beyond the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. "It is a vital mechanism for protecting human dignity, ensuring social justice, and fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of the state. An effective healthcare system, he noted, must be rooted in trust and compassion, while guaranteeing timely, accessible, affordable, and quality services for all citizens," the Governor said.

Addressing Northeast's Unique Challenges

Highlighting the unique challenges of the North Eastern region, such as difficult terrain and cultural diversity, the Governor underlined the critical importance of strengthening healthcare delivery systems in the region. In this context, he described the conclave as highly significant, as it brings together management and clinical excellence guided by scientific and patient-centric approaches.

Aligning with National and State Vision

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said, "Healthy citizens are the cornerstone of a self-reliant and empowered nation." He noted that the Prime Minister's vision of "Healthy India, Prosperous India" focuses on preventive, inclusive, and technology-driven healthcare. "Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and telemedicine services through e-Sanjeevani have substantially expanded access to quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas," the Governor said.

The Governor further stated that, in alignment with this national vision, the Assam Government has been undertaking extensive infrastructural and human-resource development to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. "Schemes such as Ayushman Assam and the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana, expansion of medical colleges and nursing institutions, modernisation of district hospitals, and enhancement of critical care and advanced treatment facilities are reinforcing the healthcare ecosystem in the state," he said.

The Role of Management in Healthcare

The Assam Governor observed that patient care and infrastructure development are the two strong and complementary pillars of the healthcare sector. "Infrastructure becomes truly meaningful only when supported by efficient management, skilled human resources, ethical practices, and humane sensitivity," he added. In this regard, the Governor highlighted the crucial role of healthcare managers in optimal resource utilisation, maintenance of quality standards, and balancing innovation with compassion.

Building a Healthy and Strong India

Invoking the ancient Indian prayer "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah," the Governor expressed hope that collective dedication and cooperation would help build a healthy North East and a strong India. He further expressed confidence that the exchange of ideas and experiences during the conclave would provide fresh momentum to the healthcare sector and contribute meaningfully to improving patient care and resilience in the region.

The inaugural session was attended by the President of AHPI North East Chapter Neelabh Majumdar, Deputy Director General Dr. Sunil Khetrapal, Secretary Rohit Upadhyay, Organising Chairman Dr. J. P. Sharma, along with a host of other eminent healthcare professionals and dignitaries. (ANI)