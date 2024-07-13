Maharashtra: FIR filed against IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama over gun video (WATCH)

The case was brought to light when a video featuring Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun at a group of men went viral. This further contributed to the controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar.

The Pune Rural Police have filed an FIR against Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar, parents of the infamous trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, and five others. This development comes after a farmer filed a complaint that Manorama Khedkar threatened him with a gun. The FIR was registered on Friday night at Paud police station under sections 323, 504, and 506 of IPC along with sections of the Arms Act. Senior Police Inspector Manoj Yadav also corroborated the details.

The case was brought to light when a video featuring Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun at a group of men went viral. This further contributed to the controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar.

Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know

The Pune Rural Police said that they would launch an investigation to establish the truth of the matter, including whether Manorama Khedkar possessed a license for the pistol.

As per a police officer, the act in the video involves a land area bought by Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government employee, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi taluka. The Khedkars have been accused of grabbing the land belonging to other farmers in the region.

The two minute video featured Manorama Khedkar along with her security guards arguing with the neighbors. This scene shows Manorama Khedkar pointing a gun at a man and threatening him by waving the pistol at him before putting it away.

Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why

The senior Pune Rural police official said, "We have come across the video on social media and once the facts of the case are verified, we will begin investigation as to whether Manorama Khedkar had the license to carry the firearm or not."

In his complaint, farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar accused Manorama Khedkar of trying to take over his land through force. She has been threatening other farmers too She came to my plot with some security guards and started threatening us while she was holding a firearm in her hand, Pasalkar alleged.

Latest Videos