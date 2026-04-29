According to two exit polls, the BJP-led NDA is expected to retain power in Assam with a significant majority, securing between 88 and 101 seats in the 126-member assembly. The Congress-led alliance is projected to win between 23 and 36 seats.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Win in Assam

BJP-led NDA is poised to retain power in Assam, according to prediction of two exit polls released on Wednesday after the polling process ended in four states and a union territory. Axis My India predicted that the BJP will secure 88-100 seats and Congress 24 to 36 seats. The state has 126 assembly seats and went to the polls on April 9.

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JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the BJP and 23-33 seats for Congress. It gave 0-2 seats in AIUDF and three to others. Assam had seen a high voter turnout of 85.38% per cent.

CM Sarma Reacts to High Voter Turnout

The Congress stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which sought third successive term in office. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on April 9 that he wouldn't be surprised if the BJP-led NDA reaches triple digits.

"It's not right to talk about the election results too early, but it wouldn't be surprising if the BJP-led alliance NDA reaches triple digits," he added.

Sarma told ANI that communities which actively participate in voting have certainly voted in higher numbers, but the society where traditionally there isn't much voting has also participated enthusiastically.

"The Muslim community of Bangladeshi origin used to have a voter turnout of 95 to 96 per cent, but in the rest of the Assamese society, the voter turnout would be around 75-76%. This time, there was a competition between both communities, and I think the overall polling percentage will be around 86-87%," he said.

"Traditionally, the societies that actively participate in voting have certainly voted in higher numbers, but the society where traditionally there isn't much voting has also participated enthusiastically this time," he added

Recap: 2021 Assam Assembly Election Results

In 2021 polls, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 75 out of 126 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats. Congress won 29 seats and the All India United Democratic Front 16.

Vote Counting Schedule

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4.

The exit poll results were released after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)