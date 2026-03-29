BJP President Nitin Nabin voiced confidence in winning the Assam polls for a third time. Union Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress for alleged vote-bank politics and promised to deport all 'infiltrators' within the next five years if re-elected.

BJP Confident of Third Term in Assam

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will be voted back to power, asserting that the people of the northeastern state have full faith in the party. "We can see that the public has trust in the BJP government in Assam...This is a clear indication of the fact that the BJP government will be formed in Assam for the third time...Congress will be wiped out in the ensuing elections," Nabin told ANI.

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BJP Chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said the PM has assured the people that the government is concerned about all their needs while the country remains in a normal state amid the global situation. Speaking to the reporters, Nabin said, "Prime Minister Modi spoke on various topics, always giving prominence to diverse individual efforts connected to regions and society. He has clearly stated regarding the global situation that the country is in a normal state. He has assured the people that the government is concerned about all their needs."

Amit Shah Vows to Deport 'Every Infiltrator'

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of altering the state's demographics for vote-bank politics, while asserting that a BJP government would identify and deport "every infiltrator" within the next five years. Addressing a public rally in Nalbari, Shah said, "Driven by the greed for vote banks, the Congress party changed the entire demographics of Assam. Dhubri and its nine surrounding districts are now teeming with infiltrators."

He further alleged that previous Congress governments had allowed illegal infiltration for decades. "The Congress government had kept the doors open for infiltrators inside Assam for years. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shut the borders... and reclaimed 1.25 lakh acres of land that had been occupied by infiltrators," Shah said.

Making a strong electoral pitch, the Union Minister outlined a firm roadmap against infiltration. "Today, I have come to Nalbari to say: form a 'Lotus flower' government for the third time. In the next five years, we will identify and deport every single infiltrator," he asserted.

Assam Election Schedule

Shah's remarks came as Assam gears up for a single-phase polling across all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.