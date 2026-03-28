Rangia's BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita is confident of a historic victory for the BJP-NDA in the April 9 Assam polls, citing development under PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He believes the alliance will secure a third consecutive term.

BJP Candidate Confident of Victory

BJP Candidate of Rangia Assembly constituency Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday exuded confidence in the victory of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that people will support the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, he affirmed that NDA will win a third consecutive term in Assam, highlighting that the State has witnessed development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have driven development in Assam. People will support the BJP and NDA in the 9 April Assembly elections, with hopes of a historic victory. There is no real challenge. The people blessed us in 2016 and again in 2021, and I am confident they will do so once more with a strong majority," he said.

PM Modi Backs NDA for Third Term

Earlier today, PM Modi praised the state's progress over the past decade and expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's continued success. PM Modi stated that Assam is ready for "five more years of the double-engine NDA government."

The Prime Minister will engage with BJP party workers and the people of Assam through a virtual rally on the NaMo App at 1 PM on March 30 as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' initiative.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors. That is why, Assam is clear - it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government."

"Will be taking part in 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' in the afternoon on the 30th," the post read.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. (ANI)