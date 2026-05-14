The 2026 Assam Assembly election results signal a paradigm shift in Indian politics. The BJP's historic win is attributed to a mix of civilisational ideals (Akhand Bharat) and development goals (Viksit Bharat) under Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

The 2026 Assam Assembly election results signify momentous shifts taking place both at the regional and federal power dynamics in Indian politics. For the first time ever in Assam's political history, an incumbent alliance benefitting by a massive pro-incumbency mandate has got over 100 seats in the 126-member house.

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While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its own has a majority, beyond the mere numbers, the mandate in itself signifies a paradigm shift, highlighting the perfect synchronicity of the civilizational ideal of Akhand Bharat (Unified India) and the developmental aspiration of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The Brahmaputra basin, once relegated to the status of a peripheral frontier, is now a major pillar of a resurgent nation. It is a testament to the understanding that the Northeast is no longer peripheral, instead it is a major driver of India's future.

Reversing 'Managed Neglect'

This shift contrasts sharply with the historical "managed neglect" that characterised the Congress era. For decades, the Northeast was treated as a distant periphery to be pacified through intermittent concessions rather than integrated as a core component of the national fabric. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this narrative has been fundamentally inverted. The region is now envisioned as the "Ashtalakshmi" of India's growth--a gateway to prosperity and a central pillar of India's economic, strategic, and connectivity ambitions.

While the ideological framework of Akhand Bharat provides the cultural and emotional glue, the material infrastructure of Viksit Bharat--massive bridges, expansive highways, and state-of-the-art medical institutions--provides the tangible foundation for a unified political landscape.

A Symphony of Coordinated Leadership

This electoral outcome reflects a "symphony of coordinated leadership": PM Modi provided the national legitimacy and developmental vision, Amit Shah ensured organisational discipline and strategic depth, and Himanta Biswa Sarma translated these national narratives into a locally rooted political movement that reshaped Assam's social and electoral fabric.

The 'Sarma Paradigm'

Central to this victory, however, is what can be termed the "Sarma Paradigm"--a leadership style defined by perpetual motion, administrative agility, and a deep-seated connection to the grassroots. Unlike the traditional "high command" culture of his erstwhile party, known for stifling regional initiative, Sarma's politics is characterised by an ability to communicate complex policy shifts in the local idiom, making him a household name across the state's diverse demographics.

His rise is a testament to meritocratic grit. Having left the Congress years ago due to a culture of entitlement and dynastic stifling, his departure triggered a cascading exodus of district leaders and organisational networks. This was not merely a defection but an "organisational transplant." Sarma brought to the BJP exactly what it lacked in the region: a functioning political machine with deep rural reach and an intimate understanding of the state's complex ethnic fault lines, which he navigated with unprecedented skill.

Contrast with Opposition Strategy

Comparison with the opposition strategy led by Gaurav Gogoi, who had to struggle with a persistent "elite" perception and as such, failed to resonate with the rural electorate, is stark indeed. While Gogoi's leadership was frequently viewed through the prism of dynastic legacy and entitlement, Sarma projected himself as a self-made, relentless strategist who rose through the ranks.

This contrast was further sharpened by the campaign's regrettable descent into personal attacks. The decision to target Sarma's family, particularly his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, with baseless allegations and misogynist undertones backfired spectacularly. For the Assamese voter, who deeply values the dignity of the household (Grihalaxmi), these attacks were seen as a sign of political desperation and a profound lack of respect for the state's cultural ethos, further alienating the electorate from the "Grand Old Party" and consolidating support for the incumbent leadership.

Crafting a 'Big Tent' Coalition

Assam's political landscape is ethnically plural, linguistically diverse, and historically fractured along lines of land, migration, and identity. Success in such a complex environment requires the assembly of a broad-based coalition, a task Sarma executed with surgical precision. Over the last decade, he has successfully drawn together Assamese Hindus, Bengali Hindus, the Tea tribes, and various indigenous communities under the BJP's umbrella.

He reframed the political conversation around a shared narrative: the protection of Assamese civilisation, resistance to illegal immigration, and welfare-driven development. A masterstroke in this strategy was the absorption of sub-nationalist sentiments. Rather than confronting the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the traditional vehicle of Assamese sub-nationalism, Sarma integrated them into the NDA fold, effectively appropriating Assamese identity politics. Similarly, his strategic alliances with tribal forces like the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ensured a foothold in the Bodo belt. This "big tent" approach effectively neutralised the potential for a unified ethnic opposition, making the BJP's position in the state increasingly difficult to dislodge.

Addressing Regional Anxieties

An important dimension of Sarma's leadership has been his unapologetic stance on the "Miya Muslim" issue. While critics label this as communal polarisation, for a significant section of the indigenous population, it is framed as a matter of Matribhoomi (Motherland) security. Sarma has successfully articulated this not as a religious conflict, but as a civilizational struggle to protect the demographic integrity and land rights of the indigenous people. By emphasising the preservation of Assamese culture against illegal immigration, he addressed a deep-seated regional anxiety that the Congress had ignored for decades. This was further reinforced by the 2023 delimitation exercise, which redrew constituency boundaries to increase Scheduled Tribe reserved seats, correcting historical underrepresentation and cementing the BJP's bond with tribal communities.

Governance and Welfare Narrative

Sarma paired his political manoeuvring with a robust governance narrative. The Orunodoi scheme, which created direct financial linkages between the state and women, transformed the female electorate into a loyal support base. Massive investments in infrastructure--roads, bridges, and medical colleges--gave the government a visible record of delivery. His administration projected Assam as a state transitioning from a history of conflict and dependency toward a future of investment and enterprise. Beyond economic growth, the industrial push under Sarma carried deep political significance, designed to generate local employment and create an aspirational middle class aligned with the BJP's development narrative.

Crucially, Sarma built a personal brand as a decisive crisis manager. Whether handling floods or ethnic tensions, his "governance as political theatre"--characterised by rapid intervention and constant visibility--made him and the BJP synonymous for many voters.

The 2026 verdict confirms that the BJP is no longer an outsider in the Northeast; it is the preferred choice because it offers a sense of belonging and purpose that was previously absent. Himanta Biswa Sarma's influence now extends well beyond the borders of Assam. By transforming the state into the BJP's strongest base in the region, he has made the party a defining force in the Northeast. The integration of the region into the national mainstream is no longer a project in progress; it is a reality. As Assam leads the way, the synthesis of Akhand Bharat and Viksit Bharat stands as a powerful testament to a nation that is finally reclaiming its geographical and cultural wholeness. The lotus has not just bloomed; it has taken deep root in the soil of the Brahmaputra, signalling a new era of political stability and civilizational resurgence.

Chandrachur Singh is a Professor of Political Science at Hindu College, University of Delhi. Ashish Kulkarni is the chief coordinator at the chief minister's office, Maharashtra. Views expressed are personal.