Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Friday condemned the vandalism of Christmas celebrations in the state, saying he opposed any action that goes against religion and described the incident as unfortunate.

Reacting to the incident involving members of the Bajrang Dal at a school in Nalbari district, BJP leader Momin said, "I oppose any action that goes against religion. I hope Christians will not take this matter further. This is unfortunate."

Four Arrested, Police Launch Investigation

His remarks come in the wake of an incident in which four members of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad vandalised St Mary's English School's property before Christmas celebrations. Meanwhile, Assam Police on Friday said that the four members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad will be taken to court for this incident.

The miscreants, identified as Bhaskar Dey, Jyoti Padgiri, Biju Dutta, and Nayan Talukdar, were arrested by the Assam Police after the incident. The incident took place on Wednesday when the miscreants entered the premises of the school in Nalbari district, damaging the outer decorations, street lights, plant pots, and other articles, as well as setting some things on fire.

Speaking with ANI, SSP Nalbari Bibekananda Das said, "The incident took place on 24 December, when members of the Bajrang Dal and the VHP went to St. Mary's School in Panigaon and destroyed the Christmas decorations... We received the information from the school later that evening. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and a case was registered. Four main leaders have been arrested and will be sent to court."

SSP Bibekananda Das said that an investigation to identify others involved is underway, and that strict action will be taken against them for disrupting law and order. "We are further investigating the matter, and based on video evidence, action will be taken against others as well," he said.

Political Reactions to Vandalism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony. "In connection with the vandalism at St Mary's English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," Sarma wrote on X.

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemning the vandalism. In a statement, Gogoi had alleged that such incidents were a consequence of what he described as "politics of hatred" in the state. He appealed to the people of Assam to remain united and not fall prey to "provocative acts by vested interests."

