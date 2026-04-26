In a major operation in Assam's Kamrup district, police seized heroin worth Rs 7 crore and arrested four female drug carriers. The police recovered 837 grams of heroin from the accused, who were led by a notorious courier from Manipur.

Major Drug Bust in Kamrup

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police recovered and seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 7 crore and apprehended four drug carriers in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday, officials said.

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Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, said that, based on an input that a group of lady couriers led by notorious narcotics courier Demthang Haokip (36 years old) of the Churachandpur district of Manipur would lead a group of lady narcotics carriers who would deliver the narcotics at the Amingaon area for onwards transmission to lower Assam districts, police on Saturday conducted an operation.

"During the operation, police apprehended the said courier along with three other lady couriers in the Amingaon area in Kamrup district and recovered 62 soap boxes/packets of heroin from their possession weighing 837 grams without soap box covers. The approximate street value of the narcotics is Rs. 7 crore," the CPRO of Assam police said. The other accused have been identified as Lam Neikim (25), Hoineigah (24), Kim Neithen (36), and Ngah Pi (30).

Heroin Seized in Cachar District

On the other hand, the police of Cachar District recovered and seized 140 grams of heroin and apprehended 4 persons in the Cachar District on Friday.

A senior police official of Cachar district said that information was received from a reliable source that one vehicle was transporting illegal NDPS substances, and accordingly, a naka was set up during which one four-wheeler caught and apprehended 4 persons. "During the search of the persons and vehicle, 140.30 grams of heroin were recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Mobile phones, one vehicle bearing registration number AS-01MB-5714, also seized. Further legal action has been taken," the police officer said. (ANI)