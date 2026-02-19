Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has quashed defection rumours, affirming he will remain in the Congress. This follows the resignation of Bhupen Borah. Saikia slammed those who joined BJP for 'selfish gains' and reiterated his loyalty.

Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, on Wednesday, reiterated that he would remain in the Congress. This comes after the resignation of Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah from the party, and a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, fueling speculation of a high-profile political switch ahead of the state assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'True loyalty isn't for sale'

In a post on X, Saikia said, "A flashback to 10 years ago in Sivasagar exposes the fake "friends" of the party. When Congress had power, these people fought to be in the front row, pretending to be loyal. But the hunger for power is a terrible thing. As soon as the government changed, these traitors sold their ideology for selfish gains with the BJP. True loyalty isn't for sale. I am proud to say: I was Congress then, and I am Congress today."

Saikia disappointed over Borah's exit

Earlier on Wednesday, Debabrata Saikia expressed his disappointment over former Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah's decision to join the BJP, and criticised the BJP for divisive politics, reaffirming his loyalty to Congress.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said that Borah had been a guiding light for him during his early days as an MLA. He said that while he respects his guidance and support, he has no information about the reason for Borah's party switch. "Let him go. I will give him my blessings. He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don't know what happened afterwards. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly," Saikia said.

'Won't join a party that divides Assamese people'

Further addressing questions regarding his loyalty to Congress, he hit out at the BJP, saying that he will not be joining a party that "divides Assamese people in the name of ideology." "Anyone who has the public service at heart, who wants to do politics as a public servant, will do so for policy and ideals. We have no good feelings for this outside party, that divides Assamese society in the name of ideology, so I won't join the BJP," he added.

The announcement comes a day after Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)