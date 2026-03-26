Assam Congress observer Bandhu Tirkey accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP govt of ignoring tea garden workers and Adivasi communities by making a wage committee inactive and failing to deliver on promises like ST status and fair wages.

Allegations Over Tea Worker Wages and Rights

Assam Congress election observer and former Jharkhand Minister Bandhu Tirkey on Thursday said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must respond to questions raised by the public and opposition, alleging that key concerns of tea garden workers and Adivasi communities have been ignored under the current government.

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Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, Tirkey stated, "During the Congress government, under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, a special committee was constituted for tea garden workers to determine their wages. However, after the BJP came to power and Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, the committee was rendered inactive and prevented from performing its intended functions."

Tirkey demanded an explanation for why the committee was made defunct. He alleged that tea workers did not receive the wages they deserved and accused the BJP government of deceiving Adivasi tea labourers.

"Although wages were increased by Rs 20-30, no formal agreement was reached and established norms for wage revision were not implemented," Tirkey said. He further alleged that the BJP government has attempted to undermine Adivasi and tea worker communities. Tirkey also questioned why daily wages for tea workers have not been properly fixed despite promises made during previous elections.

Controversy Over Sale of Tea Estates

Making serious allegations, Tirkey said, "Since the formation of the current government, tea estates in Assam have been sold extensively." Referring to Charaideo tea estate, he said, "Several gardens have either shut down or been sold."

He also alleged that in 12 tea estates under the Government of India, wages and rations are not being provided on time, calling it a betrayal of workers. He questioned why tea estates are being sold and alleged that the Chief Minister is handing them over to industrialist associates for setting up industries. He claimed, "Estates are being given to entities like Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali."

He also mentioned that a tea estate in Barak Valley was allocated for a greenfield airport, which led to protests by workers. He said the impact on workers should have been considered before such decisions.

Unresolved Justice and Political Accountability

Tirkey further alleged widespread corruption in Assam and claimed that people are aware of the "syndicate" system under Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading to a strong anti-incumbency sentiment. He stated that although people are hesitant to speak openly out of fear, they will raise these issues strongly in the coming days.

Referring to a 2001 incident in Biswanath involving the killing of two Adivasi youths, Raju Munda and Pushpa Gowala, Tirkey criticised the BJP government for not ordering an investigation despite allegations against BJP MLA Padma Hazarika. He said, "Several organisations had protested, yet no probe was initiated, and justice was denied to the victims' families." He questioned, "How can the BJP seek votes from Adivasi and tea worker communities under such circumstances?"

Election Promises and Congress Strategy

He asserted, "Adivasi and tea workers in Assam have resolved to remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from power and to form a Congress-led government under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi."

Alleging distribution of land pattas ahead of elections as a political tactic, Tirkey accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making unfulfilled promises. He said, "The promise to grant ST status to six communities remains unfulfilled even after 12 years." He also questioned how land pattas can be granted without clarifying loan liabilities on tea estate lands, accusing the BJP of misleading people.

He stated that the Congress will soon release its manifesto and that senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Assam. He claimed that Congress has devised a strong electoral strategy and highlighted Gaurav Gogoi as a capable and clean leader.

Tirkey added that certain individuals who prioritised personal interests have left the Congress, and expressed confidence that the party will form the government in Assam this time. He reiterated the presence of strong anti-incumbency sentiment and accused the Chief Minister of corruption, inflammatory rhetoric, and bringing disrepute to the state.

Claiming that a new government will be formed in Assam on April 9, Tirkey said the people are determined to vote for change and end BJP rule, alleging that the promises made over the past 10 years, including those related to six communities, remain unfulfilled.

Also present at the press conference were AICC National Media Coordinator Arun Tripathi and APCC Media Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora.