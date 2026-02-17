Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has transferred the probe into Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged 'Pakistan links' to the Central government. Sarma claims to have provided proof of a conspiracy to destabilise India involving Gogoi and Pakistani nationals.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the investigation into the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has been transferred to the Central government, along with all the evidence. "We have transferred this case with proofs to the Central government and the Central government will investigate the matter," CM Sarma said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes amidst the ongoing controversy within Assam politics, where CM Sarma has been constantly alleging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of having "Pakistan links", stating that both were involved in a plot to undermine India's development by associating with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma had earlier announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged links involving Gaurav Gogoi and his wife with Pakistan-based individuals would be transferred to a central agency.

Sarma alleges 'global nexus to destabilise India'

Backing his previous claims, in a post on X, the Chief Minister described the development as a "significant step in exposing a broader Pakistan-linked network aimed at destabilising India through proxy actors". "Today marks a significant step in unearthing a global nexus to destabilise India by Pakistan and its proxy players. I have placed on record, to the people of Bharat, the deep conspiracy hatched by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national to embed an agent Elizabeth Coleburn to study India's development and find ways to derail it through environmental activism," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

Gogoi's alleged role in the network

The Chief Minister further alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of a former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, played a role in this network, either directly or indirectly. According to Sarma, Gogoi facilitated these activities by allegedly sourcing sensitive parliamentary information, undertaking undisclosed travel to Pakistan, and maintaining links with Pakistani officials under the pretext of youth exchange programmes.

"Through layers of shady employment contracts, concealed funding patterns, suspicious travel activity and transmission of sensitive information, this setup ran a web of anti-India activities. What's deeply unfortunate is that a Congress MP from Assam, who also happens to be the son of a former Chief Minister, was also a key player in this entire network and directly or indirectly facilitated these activities through sourcing sensitive parliamentary answers, undertaking secret Pakistani trip and maintaining relations with Pakistani officials in India in the guise of youth exchange," said the 'X' post. (ANI)