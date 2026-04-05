Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will file civil and criminal defamation cases against Congress's Pawan Khera, who accused the CM's wife of holding multiple passports. Sarma called the allegations malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated.

Sarma to File Defamation Case Over Passport Claims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will be filing a civil and criminal defamation case against Congress leader Pawan Khera, after the latter accused his wife, Riniki Bhyan Sharma, of holding multiple passports.

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Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Khera asked, "A sitting CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, is not an Indian citizen today. This is an anti-national activity... who keeps three passports... Hemanta is planning to run away from this country. CEC Gyanesh Gupta should cancel his candidature."

Responding to his allegations, the CM, in a post on X, "categorically rejected" the allegations, calling them "malicious, fabricated, politically motivated and misleading."

Asserting confidence in the judiciary, he expressed confidence that Khera will "face the consequences of his actions." "Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam," he wrote.

"My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course," he added.

Subsequently, the CM asserted confidence in a landslide victory of the NDA in the upcoming legislative assembly polls. "The people of Assam will not be misled by such propaganda. We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 Seats from the people," he said.

Today’s press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2026

CM Alleges 'Digital Manipulation' in Documents

In a separate detailed post, the CM noted down several alleged discrepancies in the documents that Khera showed in his press conference, including mispelled surname, no standard biometric image, and anomalies in the UAE ID, Antigua, Barbuda and Egyptian passports, ridiculing them as "digital manipulation."

"The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation: Surname mismatch -- "SARMA" used instead of the official "SHARMA". The photograph appears to be a publicly available image, not a standard biometric capture. UAE ID anomalies: • ID sequence inconsistent with expected year-of-birth pattern • Nationality mismatch -- listed as Egypt, while MRZ reflects a different country code, Antigua & Barbuda passport: • Expiry date mismatch between printed field and MRZ. Egyptian passport: • Passport number mismatch between printed field and MRZ • Spelling errors ("Egyptiann") and incorrect Arabic reference. Title deed QR code appears invalid and does not resolve to any authentic record," he noted.

"These inconsistencies strongly indicate possible fabrication or digital manipulation. Truth will prevail. Those spreading misinformation will be held accountable," the CM wrote, expressing confidence that "Pawan Khera's campaign of falsehood is nearing its end" and that Khera will eventually 'go to jail."

Busting Congress’ propaganda — serious discrepancies exposed. The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation: 1️⃣ Surname mismatch — “SARMA” used instead of the official “SHARMA” 2️⃣… https://t.co/rZ1Xrp6i4g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2026

CM's Wife Ridicules 'AI Generation and Photoshopping'

Voicing similar opinions, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, ridiculed the alleged "AI generation and photoshopping" in the documents shown by Khera. Criticising the Congress leader for allegedly circulating "poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents," she said that the couple will be pressing criminal charges.

"Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi. I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court. @Pawankhera @INCIndia," she wrote in a post on X.

Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi. I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the… — Riniki Bhuyan Sharma (@rinikibsharma) April 5, 2026

Congress Doubles Down on Allegations

The reactions stem from All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera's claims that documents suggested Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds not one, but three active passports.

Khera asked, "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?"

Subsequently, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi launched a frontal attack on the Chief Minister and demanded an investigation into his properties. He said that Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to answer the questions and "pay for his crime".

The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. (ANI)