Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts an 86-87% voter turnout in assembly polls, suggesting the BJP-led NDA could reach triple digits. He noted increased participation across all communities, calling the election a historic movement.

CM Predicts Record Turnout, Triple Digits for NDA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that voting in Assam assembly polls could go as high as 86-87%, and it wouldn't be surprising if the BJP-led NDA reaches triple digits.

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Sarma told ANI that communities which actively participate in voting have certainly voted in higher numbers, but the society where traditionally there isn't much voting has also participated enthusiastically. "The Muslim community of Bangladeshi origin used to have a voter turnout of 95 to 96 per cent, but in the rest of the Assamese society, the voter turnout would be around 75-76%. This time, there was a competition between both communities, and I think the overall polling percentage will be around 86-87%," he said.

"Traditionally, the societies that actively participate in voting have certainly voted in higher numbers, but the society where traditionally there isn't much voting has also participated enthusiastically this time... It's not right to talk about the election results too early, but it wouldn't be surprising if the BJP-led alliance NDA reaches triple digits," he added.

Assam Records Historic 85.38% Turnout

Assam surpassed its highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38% voter turnout. The female participation (85.96 per cent) was slightly higher than male (84.80 per cent), while the third gender turnout was 36.84 per cent.

'A Watershed Moment in Assam's History'

In a post on X earlier, Sarma said Assam saw a historic turnout. "What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement -- a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture, and our land. Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95%. This is not ordinary. This is historic," he said.

"Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression. This is not just an election. This is a watershed moment in Assam's history," he added.

Sarma said the result of this election is already visible -- "in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people". "And the message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender. Assam will fight. Assam will survive. Assam will endure," he said. Votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)