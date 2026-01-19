Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos to foster the state's growth. He will engage in 17+ meetings, sign MoUs, and focus on investment, semiconductors, employment, tourism, and inclusive development.

Ahead of the World Economic Forum summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he looks forward to productive discussions and agreements at the annual meeting in Davos, which will help strengthen his state's growth journey. In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Past midnight - will shortly board the flight to Zurich to represent Assam at @Davos 2026. Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day, and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days."

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment. Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference.

Assam's Agenda at Davos

Assam's participation is expected to open new avenues for investment, launch new projects, such as semiconductor initiatives, and create employment opportunities for the younger generation, thereby benefiting the state across multiple fronts.

Packed Schedule and Key Discussions

CM Sarma will take part in more than 17 meetings at the WEF and sign several memorandum of understanding.He will engage in several forward-looking discussions on themes like securing a future-ready workforce for the next industrial era, travel and tourism- a potential 10 trillion dollar destination, health and healthcare, etc.

Building on 'Advantage Assam' Momentum

Following the successful conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, expectations run high that the Chief Minister's participation in the WEF will significantly influence investment and economic prospects in Assam.

Showcasing Assam's Growth Story

During the conference, CM Sarma will present various development initiatives focused on inclusive growth and the digital revolution. India's rapid economic growth has drawn global attention, and Assam, being one of the fast-paced and promising states, has earned national and international attention. (ANI)