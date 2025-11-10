Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a new scheme providing subsidised masur dal, sugar, and salt to 70 lakh families under the National Food Security Act. Beneficiaries can purchase the items monthly from Fair Price Shops at reduced rates.

New PDS Scheme for Subsidised Essentials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a new scheme to provide Masur Dal, sugar and salt to families covered under the National Food Security Act at prices lower than the market rate in a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Simultaneously, meetings were organised at around 33,000 Fair Price Shops across Assam, attended by Ministers, MLAs, local dignitaries and beneficiaries. The central event in Guwahati was broadcast live across these locations.

Under the Public Distribution System, nearly 70 lakh families covering around 2.45 crore beneficiaries will benefit from the initiative. Each ration card holder family can purchase one kilogram of masur dal at Rs 69, sugar at Rs 38, and salt at Rs 10 per month. Thus, all three items together will cost just Rs 117. These rates will remain effective for November and December 2025. From January 2026 onwards, the prices will be further reduced. The ration card holders will get Masur Dal at Rs 60, sugar at Rs 30 and salt at Rs 10 enabling families to buy all three for just Rs 100. The products will be available in specially designed one-kilogram packets.

Similar to the free rice distribution system, beneficiaries can collect these items during the 'Anna Seva Divas' between the 1st and 10th of every month from Fair Price Shops using e-PoS machines. For the current month, the items will be available starting from November 10. Beneficiaries can purchase one, two or all three items, with separate biometric authentication required for each.

Government's Commitment to Welfare

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the government has fulfilled every promise made over the past five years. Highlighting the welfare measures undertaken so far and those planned for the future, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured bank accounts for poor families and directly transferred LPG subsidies to them.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister provided free rice to all poor families which continues even today. Keeping the needs of the poor families in mind, the Assam Government launched the Orunodoi scheme in 2020, initially benefiting 18 lakh families with Rs 830 each. The number of beneficiaries rose to 28 lakh under Orunodoi 2.0 and to 38 lakh under Orunodoi 3.0. The monthly assistance amount has also been enhanced from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000, and now to Rs 1,250. Informing that the widow pension has been raised to Rs 1,250, old-age pension will also be enhanced soon," the Chief Minister said.

He added that apart from Orunodoi and LPG subsidies, poor families are receiving free healthcare worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Asom Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

"Students from ration card holder families are being offered free college admissions, girl students are receiving financial assistance under the Nijut Moina scheme, and Class IX students are getting bicycles. When a compassionate government is in place, people's hardships are greatly reduced," he said.

Orunodoi Enhancements and Future Initiatives

The Chief Minister further informed that families who no longer require Orunodoi benefits can voluntarily opt out through the portal, allowing the benefit to reach those who need it most. He announced that every Orunodoi family will now receive Rs 250 as a subsidy per LPG cylinder, and in the future, subsidised edible oil will also be provided.

Assam CM Sarma added that Orunodoi assistance will be increased during Bihu and other festivals so that women can buy new clothes for their children.

"The government is also considering measures to ensure that domestic workers get at least one day off per week," he stated.

Empowerment and Fair Distribution

Reaffirming that his government's politics is centred on the welfare and happiness of the poor, the Chief Minister said, "When women go to the bank to withdraw Orunodoi assistance, they feel empowered because it is their own money."

He added, "A society where the poor and middle class live happily is an ideal society." He also announced that Fair Price Shop dealers will receive Rs 2 per kilogram for distributing dal, sugar and salt and urged them not to collect any extra amount from beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala, MPs Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Bhubaneswar Kalita, MLAs Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and several other dignitaries. (ANI)