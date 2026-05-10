The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of PM Modi. The alliance secured a landslide victory with 102 seats, paving the way for its third successive term. A meeting is set to formally elect the legislature leader.

NDA to Form Government in Assam

Preparations are underway in Guwahati for the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Sunday to formally elect its leader, followed by a joint NDA meeting to choose the alliance leader.

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The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Election Results in Detail

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a landslide victory in the Assam polls. The state will have its third successive NDA government. The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats.

The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.

Earlier on Thursday, the outgoing Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati.

Congress Reacts to Poll Defeat

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the results of the recent Assam Assembly polls were "extremely disappointing" and that he would take full responsibility for the outcome. His remarks came as the Congress held a review meeting with its newly elected MLAs.

"The results of the recent Assam Assembly polls are extremely disappointing. I have said it before that I will take full responsibility for it," Gogoi told reporters.

He added that he had communicated the same to the party high command and stated that the party had already started an internal review process. "I have also communicated to the high command, and it is for the high command to decide the future course of action in terms of organisational restructuring, as well as outlining the next few steps. At the same time, we have already started an internal review process... I think over the next month, we would be trying to identify the real reasons which can explain this particular 2026 result," he added. (ANI)