Assam's BJP has strongly condemned the Congress party, led by Gaurav Gogoi, for circulating a fabricated AI-generated image showing the BJP state headquarters in flames, calling it a grave provocation aimed at inciting violence and anarchy.

The BJP in Assam has strongly condemned the Congress party, led by Gaurav Gogoi, for what it terms a grave provocation aimed at poisoning the state's harmonious and civilised social fabric with violence and anarchy, according to a release.

AI-Generated Image an 'Assault on Peace'

Assam BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia stated that the Congress crossed all limits by circulating, on the social media platform 'X', a fabricated AI-generated image depicting the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in flames. Such an act, he said, is nothing short of an assault on Assam's peace-loving ethos and a calculated attempt to incite unrest.

The BJP President further asserted that spreading confusion and engineering chaos to destabilise society has long been the Congress party's political credo. It is particularly reprehensible, he noted, that Congress chose to malign an institution named after Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, thereby revealing a deeply hateful and nihilistic mindset.

Pattern of Incendiary Politics Alleged

Issuing a statement from the state BJP headquarters, he underscored that this was not an isolated episode but part of a well-worn Congress pattern of manufacturing disorder for political survival. Recalling earlier instances, the statement pointed out that Gaurav Gogoi had previously made incendiary remarks suggesting that shops owned by Assamese people be set ablaze to create a "Nepal-like situation" in Assam, remarks made even during the period of national mourning following the demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Accusations of 'Miya-Centric' Bias

Such episodes, the BJP said, expose the Congress's desperation to ride the waves of anarchy to cross the electoral river in the forthcoming Assembly elections. It is noteworthy, the statement added, that the "Congress's political footprint in Assam has shrunk drastically, remaining confined largely to only 22-23 Miya-dominated constituencies out of 126 Assembly seats."

The statement further accused the Congress of deliberately undermining Assam and Assamese identity by rolling out the red carpet for former AAMSU leader Rejaul Karim Sarkar. "When Sarkar issued provocative threats of turning historic Upper Assam cities such as Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia into "Dhubri-like" regions, Gaurav Gogoi was seen seated on the same stage, smiling in tacit approval," the BJP alleged, adding, "Even after the people of Assam rose in strong protest, Gogoi's continued protection of Sarkar made the Congress's intentions unmistakably clear."

These actions, the BJP state president concluded, stand as irrefutable proof of Gogoi's politics of appeasement and obsessive Miya-centric bias, pursued at the cost of Assam's unity and indigenous interests. Once again, the Congress has demonstrated that it is not merely anti-indigenous Assamese, but fundamentally anti-Assam itself. (ANI)