The Assam BJP, citing an SIT report, has accused state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi of sharing sensitive defence information with Pakistan. The party has demanded a public clarification on his past travels and associations, holding state-wide protests.

The Assam BJP on Sunday raised serious allegations against Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that sensitive information related to national defence may have been shared with Pakistan, a country regarded as hostile to India. The matter gained prominence after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly released the findings of a Special Investigation Team at a press conference earlier today, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Demands Public Clarification

According to the party, the disclosures have triggered widespread reactions across different sections of society in the state. In a statement issued from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita described the alleged activities attributed to Gogoi as detrimental to national interests and damaging to public trust.

The statement further raised questions about Gogoi's past travel to Pakistan, decisions regarding his family's citizenship status, and other personal and professional associations that, according to the party, warrant clarification in the public domain.

The release also called for transparency concerning the employment and remuneration of Gogoi's spouse in a Pakistan-based non-governmental organisation, as well as the circumstances surrounding visits to India by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Additionally, the BJP urged Gogoi to clarify the background of defence-related questions raised in Parliament, asserting that the issues merit public explanation.

Protests Organised, Central Probe Demanded

As part of its response, the Assam BJP organised protests across 39 organisational districts of the state from 2 p.m. today.

Participating in a demonstration in Dibrugarh, State BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia stated that the allegations should be examined with utmost seriousness and called for a comprehensive investigation with the direct involvement of the Government of India, the release noted.

The statement also criticised certain opposition leaders for failing to condemn the alleged links and asserted that this silence raises further concerns.

The Assam BJP reiterated its demand that Gaurav Gogoi provide clear and detailed responses to all allegations before the people of Assam and the nation.