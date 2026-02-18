AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam criticises Bhupen Kumar Borah after his Congress resignation, alleging he is a BJP agent. This follows Borah's meeting with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparking speculation of a party switch ahead of Assam elections.

AIUDF MLA calls Borah a 'BJP agent'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Wednesday criticised Bhupen Kumar Borah following his resignation from Congress, alleging that the senior leader was aligned with the BJP. Islam said, "Bhupen Kumar Borah has always been the BJP's agent. For the past 2 years, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been saying that Borah is joining the BJP, and he has set a deadline as well. Even as a state president for a long time, he worked under the BJP's dictates, and many others like him remain in the Congress. Due to them, Congress will never be in power in Assam."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speculation Mounts After Borah Meets CM Sarma

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met with former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, fueling speculation of a high-profile political switch ahead of the state assembly elections. The meeting came a day after Borah submitted his resignation from Congress, raising concerns within the party just weeks before the polls. The development added to the ongoing political uncertainty in Assam.

Borah's Conditions to Withdraw Resignation

Earlier, before meeting CM Sarma, Borah said he would withdraw his resignation if senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia convinced him that the party unit was functioning in its true spirit.

Borah said, "Right now, I am not a member of any political party. I have asked the Congress's central and state leadership to speak with our two leaders, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia. They can collectively tell me on the same call to withdraw my resignation, and that it will remain APCC rather than become APCCR. The Congress I joined is no longer the APCC. It had become APCCR. Whenever the two of them call, I will withdraw my resignation right then."

This follows Borah tendering his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Congress Claims Resignation Withdrawn

Hours after the resignation, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge, Jitendra Singh, said the senior leader had "withdrawn" it.

Singh said, "Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation." (ANI)