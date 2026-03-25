The ECI has banned exit polls for the 2026 Assam Assembly election from 7 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29. The order also prohibits displaying any poll survey results 48 hours before the conclusion of voting to ensure fair elections.

ECI Notifies Exit Poll Prohibition Period

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-Section 1 of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Act, has notified the period during which the conduct and dissemination of exit polls shall be prohibited, according to a press release. Accordingly, the period from 7 am on April 9 (Thursday) to 6:30 pm on April 29 (Wednesday) has been declared as the prohibited period for conducting, publishing, or disseminating exit polls by means of print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, in connection with the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, 2026.

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Further, it is clarified that as per Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the display of any election matter, including the results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media shall be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the General Election. As per the ECI statement, the Chief Election Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, has urged all the media houses, agencies, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to these provisions to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections.

Assam's Political Scenario

Meanwhile, Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Recap of 2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)