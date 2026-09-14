The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) observed 'Manobotar Din' to honour Zubeen Garg's ideals. Blood donation drives were held across the state, with party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other members participating to promote social responsibility.

Paying tribute to the humanitarian values and ideals of Zubeen Garg, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) observed the second programme of its ‘Zubeen Garg Memorial Week’ as the ‘Manobotar Din’ across the state on Monday.

On the occasion, blood donation programmes were organised across various parts of Assam under the initiative of AJP’s district committees. As many as 101 party leaders, workers and well-wishers from each district committee participated in the programme. In Guwahati, the central programme of the ‘Manobotar Din’ was held at Narengi field. The initiative aimed to help people in urgent need of blood while spreading a message of social responsibility. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with other party leaders and workers, donated blood for those in need at Narengi.

AJP Leaders on Zubeen's Legacy

Speaking on the occasion, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “Manobotar Din’ is being observed as an effort to carry forward Zubeen Garg’s ideals, philosophy of life, ethical values of humanity and sense of social responsibility. We want his ideals not to remain confined to remembrance but to be reflected in our social life.”

AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said, “If the people of Assam imbibe Zubeen Garg’s ideals in their own lives, Zubeen will always remain alive. Translating his values of love for people, humanity and social responsibility into action is the true tribute to him.”

Other 'Zubeen Week' Initiatives

It may be mentioned that the Assam Jatiya Parishad has undertaken various social and public welfare initiatives as part of ‘Zubeen Week’, organised in memory of Zubeen Garg. On Tuesday, the party will observe a special programme titled ‘Book Day’ across the state.

Details of Tragic Death

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba diving accident, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has organised the Northeast Festival since 2013, was arrested following Garg's death.