Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said violence is not the solution to the Karbi Anglong conflict, where 48 policemen were injured. He noted misinformation about a leader's arrest worsened protests, leading to attacks on police with crude bombs and arrows.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said that violence cannot be the means to achieve something in reference to the ongoing conflict in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong of the state on Tuesday. According to him, the government is ready to find a solution. So far, 48 policemen have been reported to be injured.

He also emphasised that the government is in talks with the protestors and that a date has been set for future negotiations. He explained that the situation arose when a considerable crowd gathered in the districts on Monday. The DGP also met the protestors and spoke with them to diffuse the situation. But it worsened when the protest leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical checkup, and misinformation led to the mistaken belief that he had been arrested.

DGP recounts escalation

Speaking to reporters, he said, "A huge crowd has gathered here since yesterday. I met the protestors and spoke with them. Last night, their leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical check-up as the doctors thought that his health was deteriorating because of the hunger strike. Still, someone spread misinformation that he is being arrested. Violence does not get anything for anybody."

Police attacked with crude bombs, arrows

He reported that the protestors tried to take over the bridge, and when he and his team went to stop them, the protestors attacked them. He also noted that even crude bombs and stones were thrown at them. And, he was personally struck with bows and arrows. He told reporters that the police had all the videos and images and would take legal action against those responsible for the attacks.

The DGP said, "Today, they tried to take over the bridge, and when we tried to stop them, they attacked us. Crude bombs and stones were thrown. I was attacked with bows and arrows. The government is in talks with them, and a date has been set. The Chief Minister set a date, after which the hunger strike was withdrawn. But, they have burnt all the shops, and 48 policemen have been injured until now. I want to convey that the protestors should stop; otherwise, they will not get anything. The government is ready to find a solution. Violence does not benefit anyone. We have all the videos and the faces, we will take legal actions."

Internet services suspended

Following a serious law-and-order situation in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, on Tuesday, the Assam government ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in both districts. (ANI)