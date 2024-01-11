Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asianet News Impact: Keralite from Mumbai provides financial assistance to family of farmer in Kuttanad

    The man stated that his name would not be revealed and that it would be enough to consider it as a wedding gift for Suresh Gopi's daughter. Prasad's wife Omana told Asianet News that she was happy to receive the amount and was thankful to the person who helped her.

    Asianet News Impact: Keralite from Mumbai provides financial assistance to family of farmer in Kuttanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The family of a farmer, Prasad, who committed suicide in Kuttanad due to financial crisis has received help following the Asianet News report. A Keralite from Mumbai came forward to help the family of Prasad.  A foreclosure notice was sent to the family of a farmer this morning. The notice stated that five cents of land and house in the name of Prasad would be confiscated. The notice was sent on account of arrears of a loan taken by Prasad's wife Omana from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

    The Mumbai Malayali transferred the full payment of dues this morning. The man stated that his name would not be revealed and that it would be enough to consider it as a wedding gift for Suresh Gopi's daughter. Prasad's wife Omana told Asianet News that she was happy to receive the amount and was thankful to the person who helped her.

    Omana said, "Thank you to Asianet News for those who have helped and paid so far. It is possible now because of everyone's help". 

    Omana said that she is giving loans because people are helping her and she has not received any help from the government yet and she still needs to pay off the debt of five lakh rupees immediately.' Prasad committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on November 11. He committed suicide by consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvalla; however, his life could not be saved. He ended his life after giving a call to Kisan Sangh secretary Shivaraj.

    A suicide note was recovered, in which Prasad held the government responsible for his death. Prasad had approached the bank for a loan for agriculture. His plea for an agricultural loan was rejected by the bank, citing PRS loan arrears. As the incident became controversial, ministers and political leaders came with promises to Prasad's family.

    Prasad's wife Omana had taken a self-employment loan of Rs 60,000 from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation in August 2022. Rs 15,000 was refunded and the repayment has been delayed for the past 11 months. The notice stated that if the outstanding amount of Rs 17,600 is not paid within five days, the house and the yard will be confiscated. After the death of Prasad, the family is living with the help of relatives and friends.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed vkp

    Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed

    RS2 breaks new ground: Indian scientists spearhead development of heat-tolerant adaptive Covid-19 vaccine AJR

    RS2 breaks new ground: Indian scientists spearhead development of heat-tolerant adaptive Covid-19 vaccine

    Indore Surat dominate as cleanest cities in Centre's annual survey AJR

    Indore, Surat declared as India's cleanest cities; bag top spot in Swachh Survekshan 2023 (WATCH)

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration AJR

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration

    Recent Stories

    World added 50% more clean energy in 2023 than 2022; signals progress towards COP28 targets snt

    World added 50% more clean energy in 2023 than 2022; signals progress towards COP28 targets

    Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah: 7 places to visit in the UAE ATG

    Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah: 7 places to visit in the UAE

    Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed vkp

    Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed

    RS2 breaks new ground: Indian scientists spearhead development of heat-tolerant adaptive Covid-19 vaccine AJR

    RS2 breaks new ground: Indian scientists spearhead development of heat-tolerant adaptive Covid-19 vaccine

    Japan to Thailand: 7 Asian countries to visit in January ATG

    Japan to Thailand: 7 Asian countries to visit in January

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon