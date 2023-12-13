Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government

The Asian Games medalists allegedly claimed the state government for not providing cash prizes offered by the government. Minister of Sports V Abdurahiman has promised that the amount will be credited to the account within one week

Thiruvananthapuram: The Asian Games medalists allegedly claimed the state government for not providing cash prizes offered by the government. The reward was not paid not even after one month. The medalist, Ansi Sojan told Asianet News that there is no point in waiting regarding money.

The Kerala government took 10 days to announce the rewards to the athletes who won medals in the Asian Games. The decision was taken when the athletes said that they would move to other states seeking rewards. The award ceremony was conducted on October 19 in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the athletes only received mementos during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports V Abdurahiman has promised that the amount will be credited to the account within one week. However, after one month, the money has not received in any other accounts. Ancy John stated that all other medalists from other states have received the cash prize, and only 11 winners from Kerala are awaiting the reward from the government.

She thus stated that they are tired of complaining about this topic to the authorities. Some other medalists said that they still do not trust the government and will look for ways to move to other states.