Telangana CM Revanth Reddy mourned the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92), calling it an 'irreplaceable void'. The Padma Vibhushan recipient passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure.

Telangana CM Expresses Condolences

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the demise of legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, highlighting her "exceptional contributions" to Indian music. In a post on X, Reddy said that Asha Bhosle's demise has left an "irreplaceable void" in the nation's cultural and artistic spheres.

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"The news of the demise of renowned singer, national award winner, and Padma Vibhushan recipient Smt. Asha Bhosle has caused profound shock. Her exceptional contributions to the Indian music scene and her unparalleled talent displayed over decades in multiple languages are unforgettable. Her passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the nation's cultural and artistic spheres," he said. "I extend my deepest condolences to her family members, fans, and the music world on the loss of Smt. Asha Bhosle. I pray to God that her soul attains eternal peace," he added.

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Cause of Death and Hospitalisation

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

An Eight-Decade Musical Legacy

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world.

Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond. Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.