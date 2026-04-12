Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini mourned legendary singer Asha Bhosle's demise at 92, calling it 'extremely heartbreaking' and the end of an era. He said her unparalleled melodies carved an indelible identity and will continue to inspire generations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it "extremely heartbreaking."

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In a statement on X, Saini said, "The news of the demise of the great luminary of the Indian music world, the Nightingale 'Padma Vibhushan' revered Smt. Asha Bhosle ji is extremely heartbreaking."

भारतीय संगीत जगत की महान विभूति, स्वर-कोकिला 'पद्मविभूषण' आदरणीय आशा भोसले जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। उनका जाना भारतीय संगीत के एक युग का अंत है। अपने अद्वितीय सुरों, भावपूर्ण गायकी और बहुमुखी प्रतिभा से उन्होंने भारत समेत पूरी दुनिया में अपनी अमिट पहचान बनाई। उनके… pic.twitter.com/xfzUx5rsRH — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) April 12, 2026

"Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music. With her unparalleled melodies, emotive singing, and versatile talent, she carved an indelible identity for herself not just in India but across the entire world," he said.

He added, "Her sweet songs will forever remain alive in the hearts of music lovers and continue to inspire generations to come. May the Almighty God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and admirers to bear this profound sorrow."

Asha Bhosle: An Unforgettable Legacy

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. Apart from her illustrious career, the singer also had a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones. Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singers Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She is the daughter of the late legendary musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

An Illustrious Eight-Decade Career

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, which was playful, emotional, and flexible, became known as the voice of generations of movie music. From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)