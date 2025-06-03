J&K leaders welcomed the Kheer Bhawani Mela, calling it a symbol of communal harmony. They also urged pilgrims and tourists to return, stressing unity and peace in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Leaders across the political spectrum hailed the celebration of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela on Tuesday, calling it a powerful reflection of Kashmir’s enduring tradition of communal harmony among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed the festival, held at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulla Mulla village of Ganderbal district, as an emblem of togetherness.

"Like every year, today's fair reflects our deep-rooted tradition of communal harmony among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. Another testament to this unity was seen during the Pahalgam incident, where a Muslim child and 26 others were killed," Karra told ANI.

"Despite attempts by certain forces to disrupt this religious harmony, today's gathering is a clear reminder that we stand together," he added.

Kheer Bhawani Mela: A message of unity

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is a key religious festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, is regarded as one of the holiest sites for Kashmiri Hindus.

Earlier in the day, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah echoed Karra’s sentiments, calling the simultaneous celebration of the Kheer Bhawani Mela and the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani a message of unity.

"There has always been brotherhood in the valley. We want to see this brotherhood across the country. If we stay united, we will progress," Abdullah told ANI.

Concern over declining pilgrimage and tourism

Abdullah also voiced concern about a sharp decline in pilgrim numbers to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He appealed to devotees to continue visiting, stressing the shrine’s spiritual and economic importance.

"There has been a decrease in the number of devotees. People are scared after the recent tragedy... We should go and appeal to the people to visit Mata Vaishno Devi," he said.

The veteran leader had earlier appealed to tourists across India and abroad to return to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region desires peace, not violence.

“May the Prime Minister’s foreign delegations convey the message that we want peace… Killing innocent people must stop. The economy, especially in Pahalgam, has been hit by the barbaric April 22 attack,” he told ANI.

“We sell the beauty given by God. We are very sad about what happened. Please come back, we are waiting for you. Bholanath is also waiting, as the Amarnath Yatra is about to begin.”