    As Kerala sees rise in Covid cases, Karnataka Health Minister orders senior citizens to wear masks

    Details awaited

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Karnataka’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks. His remarks came after a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and other states.

    The health minister told reporters in Kodagu, Karnataka, that there's no reason to fear. "We had a meeting to discuss what needs to be done, We will shortly release an advisory soon. Masks are required for persons over 60, those with cardiac issues, and those with concomitant conditions."

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    'Demeaning the entire state...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Kerala Governor

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

    Sheikh Hassan Khan becomes first man from Kerala to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica

    'Demeaning the entire state...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Kerala Governor

    IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra to Travis Head - 8 players to watch out for

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

