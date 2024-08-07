Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details

On Wednesday (August 7), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed that Atishi will take on the ceremonial role in Kejriwal's absence. She was appointed as a minister earlier in 2023 after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's resignation, which followed his arrest in connection with the same excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has informed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena that Delhi's senior-most minister, Atishi, will hoist the national flag at the Independence Day function on August 15. This decision comes as CM Kejriwal remains in prison following his arrest related to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct 2021-22 excise policy.

On Wednesday (August 7), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed that Atishi will take on the ceremonial role in Kejriwal's absence. She was appointed as a minister earlier in 2023 after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's resignation, which followed his arrest in connection with the same excise policy case.

Kejriwal, who has traditionally hoisted the flag at the Chhatrasal Stadium every Independence Day since 2015, has been unable to attend the event this year. He was arrested on March 21 and has been in jail since then, except for a brief period when he was granted interim bail during the Lok Sabha elections in May.

